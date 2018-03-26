Trump's Approval Rating Hits 11-Month High President Donald Trump's approval rating is up 7 points from last month at 42 percent, per a CNN poll from SSRS. This marks his highest approval rating since the 100 day mark of his presidency. Amongst Republicans and Independents, Amidst the Stormy Daniels controversy, 51 percent believe the women have the right to speak openly about the alleged affairs. As far as Trump's character, his rating still remain low albeit a bit higher than before: â€¢ 56 percent: Trump does not care about people like them

â€¢ 59 percent: Not proud that Trump is the POTUS

â€¢ 60 percent: Trump cannot unite the country

â€¢ 59 percent: Trump is not trustworthy or honest