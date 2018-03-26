Facebook Releases New Feature to Filter More Local News in News Feed The feature was something the company touched on earlier this year and then again last week by Mark Zuckerberg in his statement following the Cambridge Analytica incident. Now, people around the world will see more news on Facebook from local sources covering their current city and other cities they may care about. With this update, we're helping local publishers who cover multiple, nearby cities reach audiences in those cities. The company continued to promise more quality news from more quality sources, trying to eliminate fake news in the wake of the 2016 election. The update comes on the back of Facebook's stock dipping significantly after the Cambridge Analytica data breach.