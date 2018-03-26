84 Life-Size Sculptures Appear on London Rooftop to Raise Suicide Awareness The sculptures were posed on the edge of the roof of ITV Tower as part of Project 84, a collaboration between street artist Mark Jenkins and the Campaign Against Living Miserably, a male suicide prevention charity in the UK. The 84 sculptures represent the 84 UK men who commit suicide every week. CALM CEO Simon Gunning The project will remain on top of the ITV Tower until April 1.