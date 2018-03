Netflix to Renew 'Queer Eye', 'Nailed It!' The streaming giant is set to announce the news on Monday and will also renew Dope, Drug Lords, and The Toys that Made Us. Bela Bajaria, VP of content at Netflix Bela Bajaria, VP of content at Netflix The cast from Queer Eye is set to return, as are Nailed It! hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. Yasssss honey!