Facebook is Officially Under Investigation by the Federal Trade Commission The FTC confirmed the news in a statement on Monday morning. The FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices. The FTC investigation comes on the heels of the news that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm hired by the Trump campaign, reportedly accessed the Facebook profile information of over 50 million users without their knowledge. Facebook has yet to comment on the investigation.