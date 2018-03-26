Chance the Rapper Calls Out 'Terribly Racist' Heineken Ad Chance took to Twitter to express his feelings after watching the beer company's latest ad for their "Heineken Light" beer. In the ad, a bartender slides a beer to a white woman at the end of the bar, passing multiple black people on the way. When she gets the beer, the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better" appears while she talks to a few white guys. Heineken has yet to comment on the ad.