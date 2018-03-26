Stormy Daniels' Interview With '60 Minutes' Drew Massive Ratings According to Deadline, Daniels' sit-down with Anderson Cooper got over 24.5 million viewers, the show's most since Barack and Michelle Obama were interviewed following the 2008 election. Interest in the interview had been building for weeks, with CBS and Daniels' lawyer working to increase the suspense. In her conversation with Cooper, Daniel repeated her claim of having an affair with Donald Trump while revealing some new key details, including being threatened to keep quiet in 2011 while she was in her car in Las Vegas. The interview will re-air on Monday night on Cooper's CNN show, AC360.