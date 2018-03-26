Stormy Daniels Claims She Stayed Silent out of Fear The adult film star told "60 Minutes" she agreed to a $130,000 deal to keep quiet on her alleged affair with Donald J. Trump over fear her safety and her daughter's. Daniels said she received a threat in 2011 from a man who approached her in Las Vegas. I was in a parking lot going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Stormy Daniels told "60 Minutes" Daniels said the man then leaned in and told her: Leave Trump alone. Forget the story. That‘s a beautiful little girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom.