Trump to Ban Most Transgender Troops
Trump to Ban Most Transgender Troops President Trump made the announcement on Friday banning transgender troops from serving in the military who require surgery or medical treatment. "This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards.. equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen." White House statement Federal judges have issued rulings blocking Trump's ban, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to enlist in January.