Academy President John Bailey Denies Sexual Harassment Claims Bailey was accused of attempting to touch women inappropriately on a movie set a decade ago. President John Bailey said the alleged incident is not true in a memo distributed to staff of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “Because I know the facts, I expect they will conclude that there is no basis to take any action against me." Bailey's memo While Bailey is currently under investigation for the alleged incident, the Academy has yet to to acknowledge the existence of the investigation.