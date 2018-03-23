Latest Jim Carrey Drawings Mock Trump and Slam Jared Kushner Another week, another politically-charged art-binger from comedian Jim Carrey. On Thursday, Then on Friday, Carrey titled the drawing 'Fifty Shades of Decay.' The latter seems to be a commentary of Trump's alleged affairs with adult actress Stormy Daniels and former Playmate Karen McDougal. The new additions to his art gallery come after a week of tweeting various artistic depictions of Trump and his administration.