Apple to Reportedly Debut Cheaper iPad Next Week According to Bloomberg, It's all part of what media outlets are calling a turn towards gaining back some of the education market from Google and Microsoft. A new, cheaper MacBook laptop is in the works and likely destined to replace the MacBook Air at a price less than $1,000, but it likely won't appear at Apple's event, Bloomberg reports. Apple will be hosting its education-focused event on Tuesday at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago.