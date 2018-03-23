Cast of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' to Read Content Warning Before Season 2 (Spoilers) The Netflix drama is adding the message prior to each episode after Season 1 sparked a firestorm of controversy. Criticisms of the show came due to the show's storyline that followed the life of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, until she ultimately committed suicide in the finale. Some believed that 13 Reasons Why was triggering those who had been victimized by rape or were considering suicide. The second season also will include a new after-show, '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 is expected to premiere later this year.