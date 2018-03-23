John Cena Finally Gets to go to Prom Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres On Friday's episode of The Ellen Show, the host learned that the WWE professional wrestler has never been to prom. I went to boarding school and it was a coed boarding school, so I kinda saw these people all year anywayâ€¦ and I was dead broke and I had the chance to stay on campus and earn some money, so I didn't go to prom On par with his upcoming film 'Blockers,' which is about parents crashing their kids' prom night, Ellen decided to surprise Cena and his fiancÃ©e Nikki Bella with their own special night. I hate surprises, but this one I like.