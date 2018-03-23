The Weeknd Reveals His Next Album Is Almost Finished The Toronto singer has been teasing his new project on Instagram. The Weeknd's latest post comes with the caption "mastering," likely meaning that he's almost done. No singles from the album have been released yet, but he was caught by TMZ cameras shooting a music video in Los Angeles. Travis Scott also raved about The Weeknd's new album in a tweet earlier in March. The Weeknd released his third studio album "Starboy" in November 2016.