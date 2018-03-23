Say Goodbye to Craiglist's Personals Section Gizmodo reported the site shut down the personals section, which included ads for "casual encounters" and "men seeking women." Craiglist also posted a statement on the page for those trying to access it: U.S. Congress just passed HR 1865, "FOSTA", seeking to subject websites to criminal and civil liability when third parties (users) misuse online personals unlawfully. Any tool or service can be misused. We can't take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking craigslist personals offline. Hopefully we can bring them back some day. To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness! The move comes after the Senate voted Thursday to push the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, which is designed to fight sex trafficking on sites like Craigslist.