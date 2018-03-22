Lyft is Giving Out Free Rides to Official March for Our Lives Events The ride-hailing app will offer the rides in 50 cities around the United States. Codes for the free rides, which are can cost up to $15, will be given out on Friday to all those who RSVP'd to March for Our Live event pages. If there are any free codes leftover on Saturday, Lyft will post them on their website. In addition to the free rides, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green penned a letter to the organizers. Thank you for speaking up and showing the world that young people can drive meaningful change. We will continue using our platform and encourage civic participation. Some of the cities where the promotion will be available are: New York City, NY, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA and Parkland, FL.