Comedian Byron Allen Buys the Weather Channel for $300 Million Allen‘s Entertainment Studios Inc. bought the network from Blackstone Group, Bain Capital and Comcast Corp. Thursday. The deal includes the cable TV network, but not online assets such as the website Weather.com and related mobile apps. Snowstorms, rain, mudslides, our lives and our families‘ safety depend on this info. When a big storm happens, it‘s the Super Bowl of weather. As many as 30 million people watch. Allen said he wants to invest more into t he Weather Channel, expanding both its international and local distribution. The Comcast-Blackstone-Bain-led group had purchased the Weather Channel in 2008 for about $3.5 billion.