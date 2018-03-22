Tumblr Hosting Big March for Our Lives Event on March 24 Tumblr is livestreaming the March for Our Lives demonstration on Sunday Content related to the protest and gun violence prevention It's part of a partnership between Tumblr and Everytown for Gun Safety, Tumblr is giving users tools, like stickers, GIFs, and illustrations, to express themselves if they're unable to attend the march. Users can then take that "protest art pack" and decorate their own blogs.