Khloe Kardashian Latest Maternity Photo is Stunning

Khloe Kardashian's Latest Maternity Photo is Stunning In case you missed the news from the past few months, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. The youngest Kardashian sister is expecting a child with Cleveland Cavaliers' forward Tristan Thompson. Ever since Khloe announced the news to the public, she has been sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram. On Wednesday, the mom-to-be shared another photo and it is gorgeous. Khloe and Tristan are expecting their baby girl sometime in April.