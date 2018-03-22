Netflix Just Purchased all of Monty Python's Movies and TV Shows The streaming service announced on Thursday that it picked up the rights to all of the comedy troupe's work. Among the works are classics like Monty Python & the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Life of Brian and Monty Python's Flying Circus. The titles will appear on Netflix in international markets staring on April 15. A U.S. release date has yet to be announced. According to Deadline, Netflix will also look to produce new content with the troupe's remaining members.