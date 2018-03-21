Jay Z's Trayvon Martin Docuseries to Debut at Tribeca Film Festival

Jay Z's Trayvon Martin Docuseries to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival The six-part series will dive into the teenager's controversial shooting death, the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing issue of police brutality. The project is based on the book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin by the teenager‘s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, who also helped produce the docuseries. Martin was shot to death at the age of 17 by George Zimmerman in 2012. The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 19 through April 28.