Mark Zuckerberg Breaks Silence Over Cambridge Analytica, Promises Changes The Facebook CEO published a lengthy post on Facebook, discussing scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a data company that reportedly gathered information from over 50 million Facebook profiles without permission. We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform. I'm serious about doing what it takes to protect our community. I know it takes longer to fix all these issues than we'd like, but I promise you we'll work through this and build a better service over the long term. The one thing missing from his 900 word statement? The word "Sorry."