The Obamas Praise Parkland Students for 'Resiliency' Mic obtained a letter that the former president and first lady wrote to students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. the Obamas wrote, via Mic the Obamas wrote, via Mic ...There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you. 17 students were killed on Feb. 14 in a shooting at the Parkland, Florida school. The shooting helped inspire the March For Our Live demonstration on gun control taking place in Washington, D.C. this Sun., Mar. 24.