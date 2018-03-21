YouTube Bans Videos That Sell Guns The Google-owned company has also banned videos with direct sales of guns or those with links to sites that sell them. YouTube also took its policy a step further by stating that videos cannot have instruction on manufacturing firearms or associated items like magazines or silencers. The new policies will be enforced starting in April. Last year, YouTube banned gun mod tutorials after the Las Vegas shooting, which saw 58 people killed at a country music festival. The decision also comes days before Saturday‘s March For Our Lives, a rally organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.