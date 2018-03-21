Teens Who Hide Sexuality Have Higher Suicide Risk, Study Says A Reuters Health report from the American Journal of Preventative Medicine showed that closeted U.S. teens are more likely to consider suicide. The study surveyed 7,000 high school students across the country and asked 99 questions with two concerning sexual orientation. 32 percent of gay and lesbian students experienced what researchers are calling "sexual orientation discordance," and 46 percent who reported this trend reported suicide thoughts or behaviors. This was compared to 22 percent of teens who did not link their sexual identities with their behaviors. Discrimination, stigma, prejudice, rejection, and societal norms may put pressure on sexual minorities to present a sexual identity inconsistent with their true sexual identity or to act in a manner inconsistent with their sexual identity. Understanding . . . the challenges that adolescents experiencing discordance may encounter will help strengthen overall suicide