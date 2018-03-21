San Francisco Becomes

Largest U.S. City to Ban Fur On Tuesday, the city's Board of Supervisors voted on the ban of fur clothing items and accessories that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019. This is California's third city to ban the sale of real fur with Berkeley and West Hollywood having already made moves. The Human Society of the U.S. was pleased to hear the news. According to reports, retailers in San Fran have until Jan. 1, 2020 to sell their existing fur products.