Even the Co-Founder of WhatsApp Wants You to Delete Facebook In a single tweet, Brian Acton summed up his advice for those still using the social-networking platform. Acton's tweet comes after Cambridge Analytica was revealed to have amassed the private data of over 50 million Facebook users. The firm was employed by President Donald Trump and has taken credit for his 2016 presidential win. WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook for $19 billion in 2014, but Acton left Facebook last September, according to CNN Money.