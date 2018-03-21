Joe Biden: I Would've 'Beat the Hell Out of Trump' in High School
Joe Biden: I Would've 'Beat the Hell Out of Trump' in High School The former vice president made the comments during an "It's On Us" anti-sexual assault speech at the University of Miami. Biden, who has worked with the "It's On Us" movement for the past few years, went on to discuss how both women and men have an obligation to try and prevent sexual assault and harassment as well as prevent future incidents.