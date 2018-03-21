Facebook Being Sued by Investors Over Data Scandal The suit was filed by investors on Tuesday, claiming Facebook failed to protect the privacy of its users and as a result, its stock has fallen. The social media company came under fire after it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a U.K. based data collection firm, harvested users' information on Facebook without permission and used it to target over 50 million people to help elect President Donald Trump. The class action suit represents anyone who purchased shares of the company from Feb. 3, 2017 through Mar. 19, 2018.