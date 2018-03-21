Jim Carrey's Latest Artwork Targets Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
Jim Carrey's Latest Artwork Targets Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg First it was the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and now it's Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. BE ADVISED: THE FOLLOWING TWEET CONTAINS PROFANITY The quote from the picture was taken from an instant message Zuckerberg sent to a friend in 2004 when he was 19, according to Page Six. Carrey's tweet comes just a day after news broke that the firm Cambridge Analytica, used by Trump, harvested data from over 50 million Facebook users.