Jim Carrey's Latest Artwork Targets Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg First it was the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and now it's Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. BE ADVISED: THE FOLLOWING TWEET CONTAINS PROFANITY The quote from the picture was taken from an instant message Zuckerberg sent to a friend in 2004 when he was 19, according to Page Six. Carrey's tweet comes just a day after news broke that the firm Cambridge Analytica, used by Trump, harvested data from over 50 million Facebook users.