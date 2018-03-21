Suspected Austin Bomber Dead After Police Confrontation According to the Associated Press, the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt. Conditt reportedly detonated an explosive in his car, killing himself and injuring one officer. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said that they were able to track the suspect with video surveillance and eye-witnesses. Over the past three weeks, six bombs have been detonated in the Austin area, killing two and injuring five more. Austin police have warned citizens to remain on high alert as there may be more bombs still out there. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley