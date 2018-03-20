The Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Don't Have a Prenup
The Reason Why
Prince Harry and
Meghan Markle Don't
Have a Prenup The royal couple won't have a prenuptial agreement and it's simple: they're not common in the U.K. The BBC reports that prenups can‘t be legally enforced in the U.K. courts. Judges will consider consider them during a divorce trial, so they‘re
not without purpose. Prince William also reportedly declined signing a prenup Harry is set to marry Markle on May 19 in St. George‘s Chapel at
Windsor Castle.