The Reason Why

Prince Harry and

Meghan Markle Don't

Have a Prenup The royal couple won't have a prenuptial agreement and it's simple: they're not common in the U.K. The BBC reports that prenups can‘t be legally enforced in the U.K. courts. Judges will consider consider them during a divorce trial, so they‘re

not without purpose. Prince William also reportedly declined signing a prenup Harry is set to marry Markle on May 19 in St. George‘s Chapel at

Windsor Castle.