World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya reported that 45-year-old Sudan was euthanized after a rapid deterioration in an age-related condition. The conservancy added that he was no longer able to stand up due to degenerating muscle and bone strength. Sudan lived with his daughter Najin and her daughter Fatuâ€” who are now the only two females of his subspecies alive in the world. Before Sudan's death, scientists collected his genetic material "in the hope that future technology could potentially revive the species seemingly doomed for extinction,"

the Kenya conservancy said.