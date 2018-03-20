United Airlines is Temporarily Suspending its Animal-Shipping Program The move comes a week after the airline had two separate incidents

involving pets. One of the incidents saw a dog shipped to Japan instead of Kansas, while another saw a dog die after being forced into an overheard bin during a flight. The animal-shipping cargo suspension is in place effective immediately and will run through May 1. United Airlines wrote in a blog post The ban does not affect domesticated pets that travel with their owners in the main cabin.