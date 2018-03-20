Shooting Reported at Maryland High School Authorities have only said that the shooting has been "contained." The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said special agents from Baltimore and Hyattsville were en route to the school. The shooting comes a month after 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.