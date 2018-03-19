Another Winter Storm is About to Pummel the East Coast The arrival of spring is bringing one more thing with it: Winter Storm Toby. Toby, the East Coast's fourth nor'easter in three weeks, will dump heavy snow and flooding from the Carolina's to Maine. The National Weather Service has given out winter storm alerts for more than 10 states. Snow and rain will begin falling west of New York City on Tuesday before combining with a second storm and pushing heavy snow across NYC and up through Boston.