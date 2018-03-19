news

Police Suspect 'Serial Bomber' in Deadly Austin Attacks


Police Suspect 'Serial Bomber' in Deadly Austin Attacks The suspicion comes after the city was hit Sunday by its fourth explosion in a month Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley. Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley. According to authorities, the last explosion may have been activated by a tripwire, which shows
"a higher level of sophistication, a higher level of skill." Two men in their 20s were injured in the attack. Investigators have yet to establish a motive behind the attacks.