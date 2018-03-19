Iggy Azalea Opens Up About Burning al of Nick Young's Clothes

Iggy Azalea Opens Up About Burning all of Nick Young's Clothes In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen prompted Azalea with the following question from a viewer: "Iggy, I'm obsessed with the fact that you burned some of your ex's stuff. What was the most expensive thing you lit up and did it belong to your ex-fiancÃ©?" Azalea then smiled devilishly at the camera before responding: "I burnt it all darling." This is what I did: He was out â€¦ We had a fire pit outside, a nice fire pit you can put on with the gas. I text him a video and I was like, ’Hey I‘m burning your (expletive).' â€¦ I don‘t know where you‘re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I‘m moving on.‘ Don't get on Iggy's bad side...