Cynthia Nixon Says She's Running For Governor of New York The 'Sex and the City' star made the announcment Monday through an ad on her Twitter account Nixon will be running against incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the state‘s primary election, set for September. We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us, She isn't just going into the race blind, though, as Nixon previously worked on the advisory board for the Mayor‘s Fund To Advance New York City. Nixon also touched on education and the city‘s deteriorating subway system in her announcement. An early poll from Siena College has Nixon trailing Cuomo 19 percent to 66 percent.