World's Priciest Chocolate Goes on Display

This Is the World's Most Expensive Chocolate It's price?

$9,489 According to Reuters, the chocolate is covered in edible gold, and has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes. The chocolate, which is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons, comes in a box decorated with 5,500 Swarovski crystals. The chocolate was created by Portuguese

Daniel Gomes, and went on display at a chocolate fair in Obidos, Portugal.