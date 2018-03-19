Uber Self-Driving Car Kills Arizona Woman

Uber Self-Driving Car Struck and Killed Arizona Woman While in Autonomous Mode The incident took place in Tempe, Arizona, on Sunday evening. Uber immediately suspended its self-driving cars as the incident is investigated, including Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and the greater Phoenix area. Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted. “We‘re thinking of the victim‘s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into the death and is sending a small team of investigators to Tempe, spokesman Eric Weiss said.