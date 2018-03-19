Cleveland Cavalier's Coach Tyronn Lue to Temporarily Step Away from Team

Cleveland Cavalier's Coach Tyronn Lue to Temporarily Step Away from Coaching The team announced the news on Monday morning, citing health issues as the reason for the leave of absence. After many conversations with our doctors and [General Manager Koby Altman] and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health... ...I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season. According to TNT's David Aldridge, Lue only plans to be gone from the team for a week. Assistant coach Larry Drew will coach in his stead. This is Lue's third season in charge of the team, with each of the previous two seasons resulting in a trip to the NBA Finals.