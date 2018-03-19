Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt's Release New Song for 'March for Our Lives' The Broadway stars came together to release 'Found/Tonight,' The track is a mashup of Hamilton's 'The Story of Tonight' and Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Found.' 'Found/Tonight' was arranged by Alex Lacamoire, Alex Lacamoire, via Twitter March for Our Lives is a demonstration for better gun control that will take place Sun., March 24 in Washington, D.C. It comes on the heels of the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students. The song is available on

all streaming platforms,

and a music video was

released on YouTube.