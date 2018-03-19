James Comey's Book Becomes Bestseller Before Official Release A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership is set to be released on Apr. 17, but it's already on Amazon's bestsellers list. The former FBI director's memoir covers the most high-staking situations of his career and what ethical leadership looks like. Trump fired Comedy in May 2017, and Comey hinted he would divulge details of the ousting in his novel. Amazon currently lists the book at $20.48 for a hardcover and $14.99 on Kindle.