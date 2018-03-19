Vladimir Putin Wins Russia's Presidential Election
Vladimir Putin Wins Russia's Presidential Election Putin will stay in power for another six years, after winning the presidential election Sunday. Putin secured 76 percent of the votes. The main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was barred from the race. Russia's constitution allowed presidents to stay in office for four years but it was extended to six years in 2008. Putin said he isn't planning on running for president again in another six years.