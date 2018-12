CHICAGO (WKRC) - What was originally an ordinary run for a Chicago delivery man turned into a viral friendly moment with an unlikely friend. The UPS delivery man, Oscar Luciano, was waiting on Amanda Atkins' porch in Chicago when a squirrel jumped on his shoulder. The delivery man reacted gently, and allowed the squirrel to crawl over his shoulder and back. The moment was caught on Atkins' porch camera on the Ring app.