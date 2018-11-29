You Better Watch Out: Inflatable Santa Causes Traffic Jam on Busy Road in Wisbech

Drivers in Wisbech, England, received a pre-Christmas surprise on November 27, when a giant inflatable Santa toppled over onto Cromwell Road causing a traffic jam.Muhammad Fareed filmed this video from his car. He told the BBC the Santa had come loose from somebody‘s front yard. “I saw it wobble and then come down on to the road â€“ it did raise a smile,” he said. “It was massive, bigger than my seven-seater car.” Credit: Muhammad Fareed via Storyful