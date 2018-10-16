Ohio State Marching Band takes on flossing, hit songs in new halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) - They're known for their viral choreography, and The Best Damn Band In The Land didn't disappoint Saturday when they took on pop hits. While playing "Shut Up and Dance With Me" by Ohio's own Walk The Moon, the Ohio State marching band showed that anyone can "floss". Forming three stick people, the band flossed their way across midfield. If you've never heard of flossing, the kids you know certainly have.