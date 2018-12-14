Cheddar Rides: Hitting the Streets with the Scooter Frenzy

This week's episode of Cheddar Rides takes a closer look at the explosion of electric scooters. Greg Bensinger, reporter at The Wall Street Journal, weighs in on what's currently going through investors' minds when it comes to the industry. Euwyn Poon, co-founder and president of Spin, gives a growth update after Ford bought the company for $100 million. And Mark Chung, chief marketing officer of SAE International, talks about how scooters like Lime and autonomous vehicles fit into the future of mobility.